Saturday Nov 05 2022
Madonna fans concerned after her ‘awful’ TikTok video: ‘What happened to her?’

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Madonna sparked reactions after she shared a bizarre TikTok video lip-syncing to Baby Keem’s song Vent.

With her eyebrows bleached and orange tresses styled into four braids, the Like a Prayer singer was unrecognizable in the clip she posted on her Instagram.

“Have you ever been punched in your (expletive) face?” the pop star raps in the clip. “What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait.”

The video did not sit well with her fans and followers who expressed their disappointment and concerns in the comment section.

“This is just awful! What happened to the real Madonna, the one that you can actually look at and say wow you are beautiful and talented!!! LMAO,” one user commented.

Another added, “What happened to her? She doesn’t even look like Madonna… whatever happen to embracing your age and aging with grace?”

“The Madonna I used to admire was the one on The Immaculate Collection……this woman has lost all of her mind. Time to retire….” one comment read.

“You where my idol growing up. I used to love your music & creativity, please stop with these weird reels! it’s getting dark & concerning now,” another penned.

“What happened to you? You look like Marilyn Manson or something! Don’t shave the eyebrows!” one user said as another remarked, “something went wrong with this lady.”

