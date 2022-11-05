Prince Harry’s author breaks silence on memoir changes since Queen’s death

File Footage

The author of Prince Harry’s last memoir titled Finding Freedom chimed in to offer these insights and he told Yahoo! News UK, “For all the tabloid reports about Harry supposedly ‘trashing’ his family (spoiler alert: he doesn’t).”

“The book actually offers a more sympathetic look at the realities of their near-impossible existence. There were also no last-minute rewrites or edits after the queen’s death.”

“[The] manuscript was completed almost five months before the monarch’s passing, a detail that will be acknowledged in a note at the start of the book.”

During the course of his chat with the outlet Scobie also referenced all the topic Prince Harry is slated to reference in his coming memoir and admitted that it will only focus on his experience as the ‘spare’ of the pair.

Andrews’ began the discussion by addressing the upcoming book and claimed, “The Queen has just died, we have a new King. He hasn't even been crowned yet.”

“Harry's book is going to be out in the year of Charles' coronation next May. Charles is an emotional man and he will feel this very keenly.”

“He is settled now with Queen Camilla, he has lost his mother. I know from close sources that he took the loss of his mother very hard.”

“So now he has his son, whom he loves very much, throwing brickbats at him on a personal and professional level.”

“This could really backfire on Harry. It is going to be huge, everyone is going to read the book in January. But can Harry ever, ever repair those familial relations after he has done this? It is going to be really, really sad on a human level.