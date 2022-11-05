 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
King Charles, William, Harry 'exploded' at Donald Trump's remarks on Kate Middleton's photos: report

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Donald Trump's comments about photos of Kate Middleton - published by a magazine in 2012 - enraged Prince William and King Charles, according to a new book.

William and Charles reportedly exploded in 'torrents of profanity' following remarks from the former US president about then Duchess of Cambridge's 2012 photo scandal.

Trump shared his comments on social media after pictures of William's wife were published in a French magazine in 2012.

Taking to Twitter, the former US president wrote: "Kate Middleton is great, but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the ***, only herself to blame."

The 76-year-old went on saying: "Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the *** sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!"

Christopher Andersen, in his upcoming biography The King: The Life of Charles III, wrote: "Trump's criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as 'torrents of profanity' from both Prince Charles and his sons."

Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly awarded £91,000 in damages in 2017 over publication of the photos.

