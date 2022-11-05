 
William, Kate adapt 'different' approach on 'royal engagements'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly adapt a different approach as they take on new royals as Prince and Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales appeared at Film Africa earlier this week, fulfilling his role as Patron of the Royal African Society.

Weighing in on the royal engagement, commentator Rebecca English said: “[The Prince and Princess of Wales] are quite different on royal engagements. They keep people at quite an arm's length. They get in and they very much focus on the people that they are seeing there.”

Speaking on The Mail’s Palace Confidential, Rebecca said: “He was very good with people and said he learnt a lot and that he was looking at ways to try and link his role as President of BAFTA art with Film Africa.

“So, he is already looking at how he can think a little more laterally in this new role. It was quite impressive.”

