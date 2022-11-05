 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Helen Skelton confesses she joined Strictly at the 'best' time: 'quite battle-hardened’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Helen Skelton thinks she joined Strictly at the 'best' time and how the end of her 8-year marriage left her ‘battle-hardened.’

The television presenter, 39, claimed it was the 'best' time for her to join Strictly Come Dancing.

She told The Sun she had previously been approached but turned down the opportunity, but said it's 'the most brilliant thing to be a part of.

Helen explained: 'I came into this show quite battle-hardened.

'Strictly is probably quite overwhelming for a lot of people but for me, weirdly, I was actually in the best place to be in it.

'Other people were worried about all the attention that comes with being on Strictly or baring their souls on the telly, whereas I was ready for that.

The Countryfile star then explained she needs to 'exercise her brain' to keep her head in check which is what Strictly is doing for her.

It comes after it was reported Helen's estranged husband Richie is expecting a child with his new girlfriend Stephanie, six months after he split from Helen.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Countryfile host Helen back in April, just four months after she gave birth to their third child.

He is now expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie, 32, who he was first reported to be seeing just days after his split from Helen was revealed.


