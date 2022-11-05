 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Jennifer Garner has no plans to join Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for holidays

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Jennifer Garner has no intention to join her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez for upcoming holiday celebrations.

An insider told Radar Online that The Adam Project actor is not looking forward to spending Christmas and Thanksgiving with the Argo star like she used.

"It's really been Jen's job for the last 15 years to engineer these perfect Thanksgivings for her kids," an insider spoke of her three children. "Ben and J Lo's marriage changes that dynamic."

Garner used to invite Affleck to all the festivities after their split in 2015, however, everything changed after he got married to JLo.

"It meant so much for him to break bread together," the source added. "But his place is with his wife, and J Lo calls the shots on everything important.”

The insider went on to add that having both Jennifers under one roof is not a great idea when they are said to have a chilly relationship.

"The idea of them cooking together or giving warm and fuzzy speeches — it's not going to happen," the insider said with a laugh.

But one positive outcome of the situation is that "the kids will get the best of both worlds," the source said, adding, "They'll shuttle between the two houses and have two holidays."

This comes after an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Affleck have plans to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas together with Garner and Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Marry Me actor and Gone Girl star want their kids to mark the upcoming festivals with both their biological parents as “one big family.”

Lopez share twins, Max and Emme, with Anthony while Affleck is father to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with Garner.

