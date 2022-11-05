 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Wendy Williams' financial advisor beefs up security team amid death threats

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Wendy Williams' financial advisor Lori Schiller claims she had to hire "heavy protection" to protect herself and her family after receiving death threats.

The financial advisor told Page Six at she is a 'prisoner in her own home' after Wendy publicly slammed her and called her a 'disgruntled' former employee in February.

Lori told the outlet that she wasn't fired and is still an advisor for Wendy on her account.

'I have 24-hour armed police officers outside of my house kind of vetting everyone that comes to my front door,' Lori told Page Six.

'It's starting to affect my life. I'm a prisoner in my own home,' and that continuing her work on Wendy's account has put her and family 'at risk' due to the death threats.

'I'm kind of living in my own personal hell here,' she said.

Lori claims she was not fired from the account and is the lead financial advisor for Wendy; There is a guardian in place serving as a conduit between the host and the bank.

She says she has had 'all positive' conversations with Wendy, and been 'close' to for 12 years.

In February, Wells Fargo froze her accounts after Lori claimed Wendy was of 'unsound mind,' something which Wendy publicly denied, per Page Six.

Wendy filed an affidavit at the New York Supreme Court in February for a restraining order again the bank after they denied her request to access her bank accounts; the bank claimed she needed a guardianship.


