Pete Davidson suffered meltdown on set because of Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson suffered a meltdown on set because of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian who is not letting him move on.



The insider spilled to The Sun that the reality TV star sends messages to the comedian all the time and still does not want to get back together with him.

"Pete is still obsessed with Kim,” the source said. “She is in touch [with Pete although] she's turning down all of his requests to get together.”

"There's been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot - she's always messaging and sending pictures,” the insider added.

"It's got to be hard for Pete though - she's going hot and cold, she doesn't want to string him along but she can't be with him right now,” the source dished.

The source went on to claim that "everyone suspects” that The Kardashians star’s confusing behavior is “the reason behind his meltdown last week."

Davidson reportedly lost control of himself and threw stuff around on the set of a major TV production, Bupkis, and was given time off to focus on his mental health.

"When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was [worried about] her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule,” the insider said.

"Kim is all about her upcoming divorce finalization and is letting nothing stand in the way. She does not want Kanye to have any meltdowns,” the source continued. "So Kim is making it very clear she is single."

Before concluding, the insider said, "[Pete] thought giving her space was the right thing to do."