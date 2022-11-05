 
Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'

Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'

Rakul Preet Singh talked about the constant failure of Bollywood films as compared to the success of films from the South in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakul Preet addressed the 'Bollywood is dead' notion and rejected it saying that it is just a phase and people love to talk and write about things that are not working well.

Rakul said, "It's just a phase. People love to write about things that are not working. But it takes a lot of effort behind a product. Today, South films are working but we are only talking about ones that released here. Others don't release here and don't work."

She further added, "Post the pandemic, the taste of the audience have changed. It's not about South or Bollywood films working but the kind of cinema people want to watch. They need larger than life cinema.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Thank God which was released in theatres on October 25.

