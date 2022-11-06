Megan Thee Stallion's attorney responds after Drake's latest move: ‘people will look silly’

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney has defended his client after Drake seemingly accused her of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez on his new album.

On Friday, Alex Spiro, who represents the 27-year-old rapper, told TMZ that Drake and others who doubted Megan's story would look 'very silly' after all the evidence of her claims came out.

He also suggested that Drake and others were wrong about Tory allegedly shooting Megan in both feet because they either had never bothered to research the matter, or they believed his side of the story unquestioningly.

Spiro went on to call it 'disheartening' and 'confusing' that a high-profile figure such as Drake would discount Megan in favor of Tory, who was put under house arrest after the singer August Alsina posted a photo of his bloodied face and claimed that the rapper attacked him in an elevator.

Megan's attorney reiterated that she was the alleged 'victim,' and he said people in the music industry should be 'rallying around her.'

'Those people are going to look very silly when the facts fully come out,' he said, adding that it would be a 'stain that stays with them.'

Spiro said he couldn't 'fathom' why they supported Lanez and said, 'I just know the profound regret they're going to have when the facts and the truth come out.'

Spiro added that Megan was 'confident' in her claims 'because the evidence is confident.'

He continued, claiming he had never seen people coming to the defense 'of a man who shot a woman.'