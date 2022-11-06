 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney responds after Drake's latest move: ‘people will look silly’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Megan Thee Stallions attorney responds after Drakes latest move: ‘people will look silly’
Megan Thee Stallion's attorney responds after Drake's latest move: ‘people will look silly’

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney has defended his client after Drake seemingly accused her of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez on his new album.

On Friday, Alex Spiro, who represents the 27-year-old rapper, told TMZ that Drake and others who doubted Megan's story would look 'very silly' after all the evidence of her claims came out.

He also suggested that Drake and others were wrong about Tory allegedly shooting Megan in both feet because they either had never bothered to research the matter, or they believed his side of the story unquestioningly.

Spiro went on to call it 'disheartening' and 'confusing' that a high-profile figure such as Drake would discount Megan in favor of Tory, who was put under house arrest after the singer August Alsina posted a photo of his bloodied face and claimed that the rapper attacked him in an elevator.

Megan's attorney reiterated that she was the alleged 'victim,' and he said people in the music industry should be 'rallying around her.'

'Those people are going to look very silly when the facts fully come out,' he said, adding that it would be a 'stain that stays with them.'

Spiro said he couldn't 'fathom' why they supported Lanez and said, 'I just know the profound regret they're going to have when the facts and the truth come out.'

Spiro added that Megan was 'confident' in her claims 'because the evidence is confident.'

He continued, claiming he had never seen people coming to the defense 'of a man who shot a woman.'

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle allegedly forced Prince Harry to leave royal family

Meghan Markle allegedly forced Prince Harry to leave royal family
Simon Cowell hints at reviving 'The X Factor' to find more groups like ‘Fifth Harmony’

Simon Cowell hints at reviving 'The X Factor' to find more groups like ‘Fifth Harmony’

Helen Skelton puts her fit physique on display in crop tops ahead of upcoming performance

Helen Skelton puts her fit physique on display in crop tops ahead of upcoming performance
Victoria Beckham getting ‘expert help’ to deal with Nicola Peltz cold war

Victoria Beckham getting ‘expert help’ to deal with Nicola Peltz cold war

Pete Davidson suffered meltdown on set because of Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson suffered meltdown on set because of Kim Kardashian?
Wendy Williams' financial advisor beefs up security team amid death threats

Wendy Williams' financial advisor beefs up security team amid death threats
Kate Middleton wows in red outfit as she cheers England to victory amid pregnancy rumours

Kate Middleton wows in red outfit as she cheers England to victory amid pregnancy rumours
Jennifer Garner has no plans to join Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for holidays

Jennifer Garner has no plans to join Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for holidays
Patsy Kensit lands role in ‘EastEnders’: Read on

Patsy Kensit lands role in ‘EastEnders’: Read on
Royal author makes shocking claims about Meghan Markle's luxury life

Royal author makes shocking claims about Meghan Markle's luxury life
Lindsay Lohan returns to music, releases ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ cover

Lindsay Lohan returns to music, releases ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ cover
Sarah Beeny shares powerful words of inspiration amid cancer battle

Sarah Beeny shares powerful words of inspiration amid cancer battle