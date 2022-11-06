 
sports
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistani runners ready for Istanbul, New York marathons today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Pakistani runners are getting ready for a marathon. Photo provided by the reporter.
Pakistani runners are getting ready for a marathon. Photo provided by the reporter.

On the other side of the world, Pakistani runners, in a large number, are geared up to run in the world's biggest marathons -- New York Marathon and Istanbul Marathon -- today, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The New York marathon will feature over 50,000 runners, including several high-ranking Hollywood actors and anti-trafficking activist Ashton Kutcher.

Faisal Shafi of Karachi and Bilal Ahsan of Islamabad are among the participants in a major running event in New York.

Faisal Shafi and Hira Dewan are participating in their second major marathon in forty days. Faisal Shafi previously ran the Berlin Marathon on September 25 in three hours, six minutes and seven seconds and qualified for the Boston Marathon 2024.

Hira Dewan completed the London Marathon in three hours and four minutes.

Several Pakistan-origin runners from the US, the United Kingdom and Australia are taking part in the events.

Before the New York Marathon, Pakistani runners, carrying the flags of Pakistan, participated in a parade in Central Park on Friday. The event was broadcast live on US channels.

Sadiq Shah, Mohammad Sajjad, Umair Hafeez, Rehman Azhar, Affan Baig and Muzamil Niazi will represent Pakistan in the 44th Istanbul Marathon. Sadiq Shah ran the marathon in 2020. He covered 42.20 kilometres in three hours and 42 minutes. 

