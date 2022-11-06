Hilary Duff recalls 'deep teenage love' with ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter

Hilary Duff is mourning the loss of ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter.



The Lizze McGuire alum turned to her Instagram on Sunday to pen an emotional note for the singer she loved 'so deeply.'

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Duff began.



“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

Duff then went on to wish that Carter 'rests easy' and 'sent loved to his family.'

The couple dated for 3 years since 2000. Both Duff and Aaron 13-year-old at the time.