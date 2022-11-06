 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Lisa creates history with smashing record: Check out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

BLACKPINK Lisa creates history with smashing record: Check out
BLACKPINK Lisa creates history with smashing record: Check out

BLACKPINK's Lisa solo album LALISA has earned a tonne of affection from fans worldwide since its release.

On November 6, Soompi reported that Lisa's solo debut track LALISA soared to the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in Kyrgyzstan earlier this week.

Lisa becomes the first solo song by any female artist to hit the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 103 different regions globally.

With this achievement, Lisa has made history and broke English singer Adele's record of topping the iTunes chart in 102 different regions with the song Hello and Easy on Me.

Lisa is a member of the famous K-pop girl band BLACKPINK and debuted with the album LALISA as a solo artist on September 10, 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Striping Harry, Meghan of their titles was ‘not up to King Charles’

Striping Harry, Meghan of their titles was ‘not up to King Charles’
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut as a couple at LACMA 2022 Gala

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut as a couple at LACMA 2022 Gala
‘Flirty’ Prince William ‘banned’ from school runs

‘Flirty’ Prince William ‘banned’ from school runs
Aaron Carter put his house up for sale before sudden death

Aaron Carter put his house up for sale before sudden death
BTS' Jin's 'The Astronaut' climbs to no.61 in UK singles chart

BTS' Jin's 'The Astronaut' climbs to no.61 in UK singles chart

Camilla ex-husband 'infidelity' drove her back to King Charles: Expert

Camilla ex-husband 'infidelity' drove her back to King Charles: Expert
Kanye West scandals prove boon for Yeezy in resale market

Kanye West scandals prove boon for Yeezy in resale market
'Ted Lasso': Everything about the upcoming season 3

'Ted Lasso': Everything about the upcoming season 3
‘Ozark’ Jason Bateman set to direct an upcoming Netflix show

‘Ozark’ Jason Bateman set to direct an upcoming Netflix show
Prince Harry told to add Megxit 'meat' to his rant 'sandwich' in 'Spare'

Prince Harry told to add Megxit 'meat' to his rant 'sandwich' in 'Spare'
King Charles 'lovechild' told to 'fight for right' as he looks 'just like Camilla'

King Charles 'lovechild' told to 'fight for right' as he looks 'just like Camilla'
'Naive' Prince Andrew 'cried with tears' when King Charles 'ended public life'

'Naive' Prince Andrew 'cried with tears' when King Charles 'ended public life'