Sunday Nov 06 2022
King Charles receives a nod from Rishi Sunak ahead of coronation

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

King Charles III, who recently ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s, received a nod from the new Prime Minister of the UK.

Britain’s new monarch’s coronation is slated to be held on May 8 at Westminster Abbey and the occasion will be marked by celebrations across the country.

Rishi recently announced that the day will be a holiday. “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country.

“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” the PM said.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour,” he added.

