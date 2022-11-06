 
Netflix 'Heartstopper' season 2: release date and details

Netflix teen romantic drama Heartstopper season 2 is currently underway in production.

Heartstopper has been renewed by Netflix for a second and a third season. The second season started filming in September and will go through December 20th, 2022, for season 2.

The series is based on a graphic novel by author Alice Oseman, who is also the creator and executive producer. According to the novel, there could be the introduction of a potential Mr. Farouk and nick's older homophobic brother, David.

According to What's on Netflix, Alice Oseman, the executive producer and show's creator revealed that it could take up to four seasons to cover the whole story.

Netflix announced three new cast members in October for the second season. They are, Bel Priestley who will play Naomi, Thibault De Montalembert will play Stephane Nelson and Ash Self will play Felix.

The upcoming season will see development in Tao and Elle's relationship along with Tara and Darcy's relationship. There would also be a school trip to Paris.

The new season is expected to release between early to mid-2023, sometime in summer maybe.

