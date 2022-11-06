 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

'Black Panther' filmmaker recounts last call with Chadwick Boseman

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Black Panther filmmaker recounts the last call with Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' filmmaker recounts the last call with Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler recalled his last chat with late actor Chadwick Boseman.

During the podcast for Wakanda Forever, the director recalled his chat with the late actor, “My last conversation with him was calling to ask if he wanted to read [the script] before I got notes from the studio,” he added.

“That was the last time we spoke. He passed maybe a couple of weeks after I finished,” he continued, referring to the script for the film’s sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” 

Coogler recounted that the Emmy winner seemed “tired” during their phone conversation. 

The film sequel’s script was finished before the actor’s death; however, he declined Coogler’s offer to give it a look, telling him over the phone that “he didn’t wanna get in the way of what direction the [Marvel] studio might have.” 

However, Coogler revealed, “I found out later that he was too tired to read anything.”

Chadwick Boseman, famed for his iconic role as Black Panther, died in August 2020 at 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

More From Entertainment:

Expert draws comparison between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's 'most elegant' poses

Expert draws comparison between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's 'most elegant' poses
HBO axed 'Westworld,' but moves to pay core cast for season 5

HBO axed 'Westworld,' but moves to pay core cast for season 5

King Charles recent BBC appearance's 'credits due to' aide who quit amid controversy

King Charles recent BBC appearance's 'credits due to' aide who quit amid controversy
Dave Chappelle to host 'Saturday Night Live' for next election week

Dave Chappelle to host 'Saturday Night Live' for next election week
Prince Harry dedicates entire chapter to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry dedicates entire chapter to Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle 'tended to single' King Charles out for 'deeper conversations'

Meghan Markle 'tended to single' King Charles out for 'deeper conversations'
Tom Cruise visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor during her final weeks, report

Tom Cruise visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor during her final weeks, report
King Charles to make 'terrible decision' if Harry 'pulls trigger on' royal family members

King Charles to make 'terrible decision' if Harry 'pulls trigger on' royal family members

Henry Cavill shuts down rumours to lead 'House of Dragon' ever

Henry Cavill shuts down rumours to lead 'House of Dragon' ever
King Charles praised for his latest move

King Charles praised for his latest move
Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe
Queen would be ‘very proud’ of Charles and his ‘overall grace’ despite ‘temper’

Queen would be ‘very proud’ of Charles and his ‘overall grace’ despite ‘temper’