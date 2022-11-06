'Black Panther' filmmaker recounts last call with Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther' filmmaker recounts the last call with Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler recalled his last chat with late actor Chadwick Boseman.

During the podcast for Wakanda Forever, the director recalled his chat with the late actor, “My last conversation with him was calling to ask if he wanted to read [the script] before I got notes from the studio,” he added.

“That was the last time we spoke. He passed maybe a couple of weeks after I finished,” he continued, referring to the script for the film’s sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Coogler recounted that the Emmy winner seemed “tired” during their phone conversation.

The film sequel’s script was finished before the actor’s death; however, he declined Coogler’s offer to give it a look, telling him over the phone that “he didn’t wanna get in the way of what direction the [Marvel] studio might have.”

However, Coogler revealed, “I found out later that he was too tired to read anything.”

Chadwick Boseman, famed for his iconic role as Black Panther, died in August 2020 at 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.