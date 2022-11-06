 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton shunned by King Charles on his birthday event

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Kate Middleton, whose style influences the people and fashion designers, was shunned by King Charles on his 60th birthday in 2008.

Prince William's sweetheart was invited to Charles’ birthday party, held 14 years ago at his then country house on the Highgrove Estate, Tetbury.

Kate was reportedly left “alone” at the event and no one attempted to talk to her as the other guests did not know who she was. 

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles for seven years, said he chatted to Kate until her then-boyfriend, William, came up to them.

Mr Harrold, during his conversation wit MyLondon, claimed: “There was a marquee and everything. I remember Kate was standing in the middle on her own. And nobody was talking to her or going near her because they didn’t know who she was or recognise her. I went over and chatted to her while we waited for Will to come in and it was quite sweet. But, now, could you imagine Kate in the middle of a room and no one speaking to her? It just wouldn’t happen, she’d be mobbed.”

The royal aide continued: “She was just great, she was down to earth, she was fun, with a wonderful sense of humour.”

Grant Harrold has also admitted that Kate, Princess of Wales would be “mobbed” if the same event were to happen today.

More From Entertainment:

Duran Duran recalls special memories of Princess Diana, ‘it’s been emotional’

Duran Duran recalls special memories of Princess Diana, ‘it’s been emotional’
Kate Middleton flaunts her charm as she attends Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Kate Middleton flaunts her charm as she attends Rugby World Cup quarter-final
Prince Harry’s special wreath dumped by UK ahead of 'Spare' memoir release

Prince Harry’s special wreath dumped by UK ahead of 'Spare' memoir release
Prince Andrew fails to deliver promise of charity work amid royal rift

Prince Andrew fails to deliver promise of charity work amid royal rift
King Charles ‘trying to do his best’ but hasn’t reached ‘full potential’

King Charles ‘trying to do his best’ but hasn’t reached ‘full potential’

King Charles’ ‘raged’ at photographer for 'walking on his land’

King Charles’ ‘raged’ at photographer for 'walking on his land’
Rihanna serves a killer look in low-cut blouse for dinner in NYC

Rihanna serves a killer look in low-cut blouse for dinner in NYC
Shaquille O'Neal dissed Kanye West amid Twitter spat

Shaquille O'Neal dissed Kanye West amid Twitter spat
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘nothing to offer’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘nothing to offer’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix ‘was never a good idea’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix ‘was never a good idea’
'Doctor Strange' revealed it's 'tough' to bring emotion to Marvel movies

'Doctor Strange' revealed it's 'tough' to bring emotion to Marvel movies
'Black Panther' filmmaker recounts last call with Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther' filmmaker recounts last call with Chadwick Boseman