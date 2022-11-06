 
Mahesh Bhatt calls Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter a 'miracle'

Mahesh Bhatt shared his feelings about her daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first child in a recent interview and called the newborn baby girl a 'miracle' as reported by Hindustan Times.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents recently and the news was announced by Alia Bhatt on Instagram. The newlywed couple got blessed with a baby girl. Alia's father called the moment 'sacred' and the child 'miracle'.

Mahesh told ETimes, "I am awestruck by the glory of life. This is a sacred moment for me. A moment of prayer. She is a miracle.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in May this year after dating each other for almost five years. On the work front, the couple was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva together and since then both are on maternity leave for some time.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Heart of Stone next year followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

