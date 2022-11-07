'Snob' Queen Camilla feels 'everyone is beneath her'

File Footage

Queen Camilla has been branded the ‘cause’ of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 breakup amid a swirl of accusations she's a 'snob'.



Royal author Christopher Anderson made these revelations public in his interview with Express UK.

Mr Andersen accused Duchess Camilla of being “a bit of a snob” and chalked it up to her being an “aristocrat” who “has always been moving in Royal circles.”

He also claimed, “She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII.”

“She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult and that’s what she intended to be; part of the Royal circle in the role of mistress to the future king, and then the king.”