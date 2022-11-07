 
Prince William finds it ‘very hard’ to love England: 'Life's disappointing'

Prince William has just worn his heart on his sleeve and addressed the “sheer difficulty” of it being “very hard to handle.” The heir began by highlighting the ‘overwhelming disappointment’ he faced once the “euphoria came crashing down.”

This conversation arose during Prince Williams, special episode appearance of Games of Fives, and featured an online discussion about fan culture.

He joined England captain Harry Kane and midfielder Declan Rice and shared their stories.

Prince William started it all off by explaining how ‘hard’ it is for him to be an England fan and admitted, “You learn by playing a number of times, and many other things in life, that disappointment is part of life.”

According to The Telegraph, he also added, “How you handle it is crucial. Handling some of those really disappointing England results in the past, that was hard. The same euphoria that we had good comes crashing down and whittles away.”

“Suddenly normal life just gets back on again and it's like, where did that all go? Was that real? How do I get that feeling back? Football has that ability to just put it all on a plate for you and then suddenly just take it all away and go until next time….”

“Quite a strong memory of early days was donning an England shirt and going down the pub with my mates and watching England play in big tournaments.”

“When Wayne Rooney appeared on scene, that was a big moment for me growing up.”

Before concluding he also added, “There was something very powerful, really interesting about how Wayne played and the steel he brought to the England team.”

