Meghan Markle reaction to Harry ‘hitting up’ ex-girlfriend for ‘Spare’ laid bare

Monday Nov 07 2022
Monday Nov 07, 2022

Meghan Markle’s reaction to her husband Prince Harry contacting one of his ex-girlfriends has been revealed.

It was recently reported that the Duke of Sussex has reached out to several significant figures from the past to include their stories in his upcoming memoir Spare.

According to Aussie magazine New Idea, an insider revealed that the Suits alum was “rankled when she found out [Harry] had hit up Chelsy”.

“Everyone knows he probably would have married Chelsy if she didn’t baulk at the idea of public life,” they added. “It’s a fact that Meghan tries to push aside, but knowing they’ve been in touch brings back all her insecurities.”

Harry and Chelsy Davy were in an on-again, off-again relationship before they parted ways for good in 2011 as the Zimbabwean diva found herself struggling with the “crazy scary and uncomfortable” pressure of being in a high-profile relationship.

