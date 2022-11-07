 
Monday Nov 07 2022
SDSports desk

Several Pakistanis partake in New York, Istanbul marathons

SDSports desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Pakistanis hold national flags during the New York Marathon. — Geo News
A large number of Pakistani marathon runners participated in the world's largest marathons — New York Marathon and Istanbul Marathon — on Sunday.

More than 50,000 people participated in the New York Marathon this year, including Hollywood actor and anti-trafficking activist Ashton Kutcher.

Representing Pakistan, the runners held the national flag in a parade held in Central Park on Friday before the New York Marathon, which was also broadcast live on American channels.

Faisal Shafi from Karachi and Bilal Ahsan from Islamabad participated in the New York Marathon, besides them, runners of Pakistani origin from many countries — including the United States, Britain, and Australia —also participated.

The marathon was 42.2 kilometres long.

The participants included Hira Deewan, Huma Rehman, Saad Usmani, Imran Aleem, Ammar Butt, Shariq Samad, Shabab Hussain, Muhammad Umar Afzal, Obaidur Rahman Awan, Muhammad Raza, Prem Kumar, and Saifullah.

On the other hand, Muhammad Sajjad, Sadiq Shah, Umiar Hafeez, Rehman Azhar, Muzamil Khan, Muhammad Yusuf Bilal, Fahad Usman, Affan Muhammad, and Sardar Faisal from Pakistan participated in the 44th Istanbul Marathon of 26.2 miles.

