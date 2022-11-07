 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 2023 Oscars

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Oscars ceremony, scheduled to air on March 12, 2023.

The famed talk show host, 54, will be returning as the host of the Academy award for the third time after previously hosting the prestigious event in 2017 and 2018.

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced the news on Monday.

Kimmel will be the solo host of the 95th Oscars,

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," the Emmy-winning Jimmy Kimmel Live host said in a press statement.

"Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," he added.

"We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything," Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement.

Prior to Kimmel, Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven have hosted the Oscar ceremony thrice.

