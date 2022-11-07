 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor reveals star cast and release date of upcoming film 'Kuttey'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar
Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in 'The Lady Killer' opposite Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Arjun Kapoor unveils the star cast and release date of his forthcoming project Kuttey.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Kapoor shared a note revealing the release date and cast. The note read: “Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.”

He further wrote: “Kuttey is directed by Aasman Bhardwaj, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhadwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.”

The film is going to mark as the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj son of Vishal Bhardwaj. Earlier on August 2021, Vishal shared the motion poster of the much-anticipated thriller film. The poster showed human bodies with dog heads.

See poster:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in film Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The actor is currently in London shooting his upcoming project opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The duo will also feature in The Lady Killer, reports PinkVilla.

