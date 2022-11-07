 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Arbaaz Khan reveals he’s looking forward to work with son Arhaan Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Arbaaz Khan talks about Arhaan Khans Bollywood plans
Arbaaz Khan talks about Arhaan Khan's Bollywood plans 

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got separated after more than 18 years but they have made sure not to put the future of their son Arhaan Khan on stake.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arbaaz mentioned his son Arhaan’s recent venture as an assisted filmmaker and he plans on to pair up with his son real soon. Arhaan is pursuing a degree in filmmaking at States.

He also revealed that he was initially worried to send his kid abroad since he was brought up in such a protective family, but since he is enjoying his time there. He also added that Arhaan has moved out of his comfort zone and he is very proud of him for that.

In the interview, he also advocated that kids should move out of their comfort zone to explore and learn new things. Which is one of the primary reasons why he sent Arhaan abroad.

