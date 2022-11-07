 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble looked happier than ever! The couple showed off some PDA as they held hands on a dinner date at Nobu 57 in New York City Sunday evening.

The longtime lovebirds stayed by each other's side as Jenner looked stunning in an all-black outfit under a long overcoat with gold buttons.

The momager, who turned 67 on November 3, looked chic in a long black skirt while the 41-year-old tour manager wore a green sweater with matching shoes and grey pleated sweatpants.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a sheer black fitted top and black heeled boots.

Kris and Corey have been steadily involved with each other since 2014, after the Jenners' very public divorce.

Quickly becoming part of the family, Gamble joined Jenner on her family's E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and can now be seen on their Hulu series.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood life style

Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood life style
Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours
'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance

'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family?
Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours

Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours
Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him

Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him
Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin

Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin