Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble looked happier than ever! The couple showed off some PDA as they held hands on a dinner date at Nobu 57 in New York City Sunday evening.

The longtime lovebirds stayed by each other's side as Jenner looked stunning in an all-black outfit under a long overcoat with gold buttons.

The momager, who turned 67 on November 3, looked chic in a long black skirt while the 41-year-old tour manager wore a green sweater with matching shoes and grey pleated sweatpants.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a sheer black fitted top and black heeled boots.

Kris and Corey have been steadily involved with each other since 2014, after the Jenners' very public divorce.

Quickly becoming part of the family, Gamble joined Jenner on her family's E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and can now be seen on their Hulu series.