Tuesday Nov 08 2022
King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

King Charles III reportedly held a crucial meeting with his younger brother at Balmoral just days before their mother's death.

The Duke of York allegedly requested his elder brother to get back his royal status during the meeting, but King Charles reportedly turned down any chance of a public return for his younger brother.

“Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back. Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her," a royal source told the Mail on Sunday: 

It added: “Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior Royal. At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end. He was told: ‘You have to accept this.”

