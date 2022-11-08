Chris Evans lands People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title 

 
entertainment
Chris Evans has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2022. The news was announced on Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Evans, 41, known for his famous role of Captain America, joked that his “mom will be so happy.” He told People, “she’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Colbert announced the news, unveiling the steamy cover of the magazine's annual issue. He introduced the winner as "Hollywood movie star and incandescent supernova of hotness, Chris Evans!"

He also played a clip of Evans on set of an upcoming movie, where he accepted the honor from former title holder Dwayne Johnson.

"Thanks for the support as a former Sexiest Man Alive, it just means a lot,” Evans said while wearing the ‘sexiest man’ sash.

On Monday, the magazine announced that the Gray Man is this year's holder of the coveted title, after dethroning Paul Rudd, who has been crowned the title in 2021.

Evans has now joined the long-running club that features Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Idris Elba and 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan.

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022 issue hits newsstands nationwide on Nov. 11.

