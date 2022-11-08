 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album
Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album 

Kanye West has been hit with a lawsuit after adding Life Of The Party, his collaboration with Andre 3000, to his Stem Player device without getting authorization from the record company that owns rights to a song he sampled for his track.

The legal action was brought by the record label Boogie Down Productions, featuring well-known rappers like KRS-One.

The music company claims ownership of the rights to BDP's diss track 'South Bronx' and asserts that West, who also goes by Ye, was never given the authorization to sample the song when he released the 'Donda' bonus track on the Stem Player, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The company claims West and his partner Alex Klein made about $2.2 million from the sale of 11K Stem Players on the first day of its release.

The music label denies ever giving permission to use the sample, revealed that the rapper’s team originally tried to obtain a license for it but they never reached any agreement.

Boogie Down Productions has now asked West and the company to turn over any revenues made from the track.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks

Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans

Queen Consort Camilla’s new official cypher impresses royal fans
Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’

Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’
Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date

Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date
King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'

King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'
Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'
Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique
Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals

Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals
Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences

Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences
Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher

Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher
Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link
Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include