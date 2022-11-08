 
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Allu Arjun heading to Bangkok for shoot of Pushpa 2

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa 2 is definitely going to be a blockbuster. The film has been in the making for a long time and the team has done an amazing job in bringing it to the big screen.

The actor has recently started shooting for for Pushpa's second instalment. 

Pinkvilla reported that Allu is heading to Bangkok next week for 15 days for an international schedule of the film. 

As part of the shoot, he will film a fight sequence and return home just in time to head to Russia for the promotions of Pushpa.

A source revealed, "The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same." 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is heading to South Africa today, November 8 to attend a close friend's wedding. 

Directed by Sukumar, the film is said to be an action thriller. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film with Fahadh Faasil.

