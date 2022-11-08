Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s bond with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez sang praises for her husband Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner and called her amazing.

Speaking in a new interview with Vogue, The Marry Me star was honest about the challenges of co-parenting after reigniting her 20-year on/off relationship with Ben, who she married earlier this year.

Ben infamously declared he felt 'trapped' during his 13-year marriage to Garner, even admitting that he 'probably still would've been drinking' if he hadn't separated from his ex in 2015.

Lopez and Ben first dated between 2002 and 2004 and during their 20-year break Ben married Garner, with the couple sharing Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The couple split in 2018 after tying the knot in 2005.

Meanwhile, Jennifer married Marc Anthony in 2005 and three years later they welcomed twins Emme and Max, now 14. They divorced in 2014.

Speaking to Vogue, Jennifer gushed about her and Ben's harmonious relationship with Garner, calling her 'an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together.'

Ben faced widespread criticism last year when he announced he felt 'trapped' in his marriage to Garner and would 'never have got sober' if they were still together.



