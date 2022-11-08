Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life

 
Queen Elizabeth III took action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they attempted to "cash in" on their royal links, a royal author has claimed. 

Robert Lacey, in his book Battle of Brothers, claimed the decision made by Harry and Meghan to commercialise under their own royal trademark - "Sussex Royal" - forced the Queen to put her foot down as the couple were acting without her permission.

"Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image — and the image of the crown as a whole. The family finally hit back," according to Mr Lacey.

He added: "Elizabeth II had always had a soft spot for Harry, and she had been delighted by the arrival of Meghan, whose personal energies seemed to complement her grandson’s so well."

"But there were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise — and chief among them was the authority of the crown.

"By not disclosing their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark, Harry and Meghan had trespassed dangerously on that authority. To commercialise the crown required the crown’s consent — and the Sussexes had not sought that."

