Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA

Sofia Vergara looked stunning in a lime green pantsuit as she stepped out in Los Angeles Monday.

The actress, 50, was spotted in a bright lime green suit as she left a lunch date with her 31-year-old son Manolo at Cecconi's restaurant in the West Hollywood area.

The Modern Family star paired the vibrant pants and jacket with a toned-down brown top and a matching YSL crossover bag.

The America's Got Talent judge completed her gorgeous look with high heels, and dark sunglasses. Her highlighted hair was styled straight.

Prior to her tucking in pasta and pizza, the former model demonstrated her Monday workout in a video.

Sharing her experience on social media, Sofia wrote, 'Monday torture!" and made sure her fans knew that her attire was 'All walmartfashion."