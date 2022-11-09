 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using 'Vogue' name to promote album

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using Vogue name to promote album

Drake and 21 Savage have been sued by Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, for using the Vogue name without permission to promote their new album “Her Loss.”

Conde Nast said the rappers’ promotional campaign, including to their more than 135 million social media followers, was built “entirely” on the unauthorized use of Vogue trademarks and false representations they would appear on Vogue’s next cover, with the “love and support” of longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Conde Nast,” according to the complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court.

Conde Nast said the defendants also created a counterfeit issue of Vogue that was distributed in major metropolitan areas, accompanied by posters whose layout mimicked Vogue’s own.

It said the result was “unmistakable” confusion among the public, including media that touted Drake and 21 Savage as Vogue’s “new cover stars.”

Larry Stein, a lawyer for the defendants, declined immediate comment on Tuesday, having yet to review the complaint.

Conde Nast, also known as Advance Magazine Publishers Inc, is seeking at least $4 million in damages, or triple the defendants’ profits from their album and “counterfeit” magazine.

It also wants punitive damages, and an end to any trademark infringement.

“Her Loss” has gotten mixed critical reviews since its Nov. 4 launch.

Conde Nast said it had tried repeatedly since Oct. 31 to resolve its differences with Drake, a Toronto native, and 21 Savage, from Atlanta.

“Defendants’ flippant disregard for Conde Nast’s rights have left it with no choice but to commence this action,” it said...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama

New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama
Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker

Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker
Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA

Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA
Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music

Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music
Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name

Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life
Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded

Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded
Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’

Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s bond with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s bond with Jennifer Garner
Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse
Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures

Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures