 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

When Queen Elizabeth decided to hit back at Harry and Meghan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

When Queen Elizabeth decided to hit back at Harry and Meghan

Late Queen Elizabeth decided to hit back when she thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were trying to "cash in" on their royal links.

It was claimed by Robert Lacey, the author of new book on the royal family.

In the book titled "Battle of Brothers", he said

The decision made by the Sussexes to commercialise under their own royal trademark - "Sussex Royal" - prompted the Queen to put her foot down as the couple were acting without her permission.

According to UK's Daily Express, Lacey said: "Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image — and the image of the crown as a whole. The family finally hit back. Elizabeth II had always had a soft spot for Harry, and she had been delighted by the arrival of Meghan, whose personal energies seemed to complement her grandson’s so well. As Head of the Commonwealth and reigning over an ever more multicultural society in Britain, the Queen had especially welcomed the exciting new dimension that a mixed-race recruit brought to the Windsor identity — and as we shall see later in this series, she herself had spotted when things were going wrong, and had helped devise a strategy she firmly hoped would make things easier for the couple.

The author added, "But there were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise — and chief among them was the authority of the crown.

He said, "By not disclosing their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark, Harry and Meghan had trespassed dangerously on that authority. To commercialise the crown required the crown’s consent — and the Sussexes had not sought that."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West to 'lose his mind' as Kim Kardashian 'secretly' dates rival: Fans

Kanye West to 'lose his mind' as Kim Kardashian 'secretly' dates rival: Fans
Irina Shayk 'very much loves' Bradley Cooper: 'Would like to get back together'

Irina Shayk 'very much loves' Bradley Cooper: 'Would like to get back together'
Jennifer Lopez handles Ben Affleck kids 'with care': 'They have so many feelings'

Jennifer Lopez handles Ben Affleck kids 'with care': 'They have so many feelings'
Despite some complaints, 'Black Panther' sequel receives rave reviews

Despite some complaints, 'Black Panther' sequel receives rave reviews
Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar
Prince Andrew accuser drops case against another man

Prince Andrew accuser drops case against another man
Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using 'Vogue' name to promote album

Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using 'Vogue' name to promote album
New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama

New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama
Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker

Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker
Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA

Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA
Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music

Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music