 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West to 'lose his mind' as Kim Kardashian 'secretly' dates rival: Fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Kim Kardashian has sparked dating rumours with Kanye West's rap rival on her latest social media update.

The 41-year-old diva turned to her Instagram to promote her new SKIMS alongside a song from rapper Drake.

The mother-of-four captioned her photo: "Put her Skims on, now she actin' like she Kim," as she reference to the song More M's

Commenting on the post, fans were quick to brew up a romantic link in between the two.

 "See Drake is helping with that advertising," one noted.

"New romance? I think so!" added another.

"Kanye is going to lose his s**t," a third wrote.

"Kanye [is] in shambles," quipped another.

