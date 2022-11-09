 
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Genie Music Awards announces the winner's list for 2022

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Genie Music Awards announces the winner's list for 2022

Genie Music Awards announced the winner's list for 2022 on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony was presented in front of a live audience on November 8 at Incheon's Namdong Gymnasium for the first time in three years.

Recently, the red carpet event and scheduled live broadcast of the show were canceled in light of the recent tragedy in Itaewon. Instead, the awards show was recorded to be broadcast at a later time.

The awards honored music videos that were released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

Here is the list of Award Categories and winners:

The Top Artist: NCT DREAM

The Top Music: Lim Young Woong

The Top Album: NCT DREAM

The Male Group: BTS

The Female Group: (G)I-DLE

The Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong

The Female Solo Artist: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

The Performing Artist (Male): THE BOYZ

The Performing Artist (Female): Red Velvet

The Male New Artist: TEMPEST

The Female New Artist: IVE

Global Popularity Award: BTS

Genie Music Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong

Best Music Video: Red Velvet



