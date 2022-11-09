Genie Music Awards announces the winner's list for 2022

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022
Genie Music Awards announced the winner's list for 2022 on Tuesday.
The awards ceremony was presented in front of a live audience on November 8 at Incheon's Namdong Gymnasium for the first time in three years.
Recently, the red carpet event and scheduled live broadcast of the show were canceled in light of the recent tragedy in Itaewon. Instead, the awards show was recorded to be broadcast at a later time.
The awards honored music videos that were released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.
The Top Artist: NCT DREAM
The Top Music: Lim Young Woong
The Top Album: NCT DREAM
The Male Group: BTS
The Female Group: (G)I-DLE
The Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong
The Female Solo Artist: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
The Performing Artist (Male): THE BOYZ
The Performing Artist (Female): Red Velvet
The Male New Artist: TEMPEST
The Female New Artist: IVE
Global Popularity Award: BTS
Genie Music Popularity Award: Lim Young Woong
Best Music Video: Red Velvet