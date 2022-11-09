 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard being ‘treated well’ in Europe after facing online hate post Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard is being treated well in Europe while living her life away from the public eye following her loss in Johnny Depp defamation case.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the Aquaman actor is “more comfortable” living overseas after she received online hate during and after the libel case.

"Amber has been living in Europe since her trial with Johnny Depp," the source told the outlet. "She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable."

"She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter," the insider spoke of her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige.

The source went on to add that Heard is "really focused on being a mom and being there for her daughter" before sharing, "She wants to move on and prepare for her next chapter.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as she urges fellow Americans to vote

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as she urges fellow Americans to vote
Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest over reclaiming ‘B-word’

Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest over reclaiming ‘B-word’
'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family

'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family
Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'

Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'
Camila Mendes and ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso are dating?

Camila Mendes and ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso are dating?
Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance

Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance
Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary

Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary
Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case

Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case
Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show
Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics

Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics
Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment

Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment
Meghan Markle is too 'dangerous' to be 'Spare' Prince Harry's wife: Expert

Meghan Markle is too 'dangerous' to be 'Spare' Prince Harry's wife: Expert