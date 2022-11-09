 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Whoopi Goldberg announced she was leaving Twitter after Elon Musk assumed charge of the platform.

As per Variety, The View host said, “I’m getting off. I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked, and now they’re back on.”

Goldberg added, “I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But, as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Elon Musk headed took as owner and CEO of Twitter on October 27 and has since revealed many plans that were called'controversial' for the social media platform.

Musk announced Sunday, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

After this, several verified Twitter users impersonating Musk were suspended from Twitter.

