 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death

Drake rescheduled his concert, named 'Apollo show' to pay respect to the death of Takeoff, according to Billboard.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” the superstar wrote on his Instagram Stories beneath an updated poster announcing the new dates of Dec. 6 and 7. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

SiriusXM sponsored the concert, and the event was initially slated to perform at the historic Harlem venue as a one-night-only event.

Earlier, Drake paid his tribute to Takeoff, who was shot down at a Houston bowling alley on November 1, in his new album release party for Her Loss, with his new collaborative LP with 21 Savage.

“I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff — a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” he said, adding, “I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences — tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.

