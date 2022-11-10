 
King Charles is shown as a nasty man in new season of 'The Crown' says expert

Pro-monarchy royal expert Angela Levin has criticized Netflix for its portrayal of King Charles in its new season.

"I have been dipping in and out of the whole series of Netflix's Crown.How malicious,' she wrote.

Levin said, King Charles is shown as a nasty man who keeps chewing his lips, yet sentences appear on screen about his help to young people. It craftily helps give the impression that the rest is true."

She once again criticized The Crown as she commented on the state of affairs in the UK.

Angela Levin said, Anyone else feel the country is falling apart? Strikes, malicious Netflix Crown about our Monarchy that many people will believe true, attacks even from eggs and forcing us to donate enormous sums to several countries when the country can't afford it."


