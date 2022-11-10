Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Norwegian Princess Martha Louise is sharing a statement with her shaman fiancé, Durek Verrett, after quitting her royal duties.

In a video message, Verrett said it was "never my intention" to become a "problem for the monarchy" with line of work.

He reveals he has had discussions with senior royals over his alternative medicine and controversial work.

He said: "I have always wanted to support my fianceé Martha Louise and I want her to be happy.

"If her life has become difficult because of some of the things that I have done, then that was never my intention.

"The same goes for her parents, the King and Queen. I want them to be successful in the important roles that they have. I have through the conversations with the family learned a lot and I've gained a deeper understanding of the work of the Royal Family in Norway and I respect their constitutional role.

He added: "I know that some of the things I have said and done have been seen as controversial in Norway. Some have even argued that this has become a problem for the monarchy.

"I want to make it clear that this was never my intention. I wish Martha's family well and I want to do my part in supporting them in their roles.

"At the same time, it is important for me to maintain my own integrity and to be true to myself.

"I, like everyone else, have a right to autonomy, to determine what I believe in and to speak up about it.

"I hope what Martha and I and the Royal Family have agreed on will create the space necessary for this balance to work and to be more robust."