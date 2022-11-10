Charles, William fail to make to top five in most influential royal list

King Charles and Prince William – who is the heir to the throne, couldn’t make it to the top five in a list of most influential royals.

According to a recent study of Financial World, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II is the most influential royal based on an analysis of Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags.

The late monarch, who breathed her last on September 8, pulled in 4.7 million Google searched a month and has had 18.7 billion TikTok views.

The current monarch, however, landed on the sixth spot while the newly-appointed Prince of Wales could only manage to the seventh spot.

Moreover, Meghan Markle ranked in the third spot but couldn’t manage to beat Kate who secured the second spot.

A spokesperson for Financial World said: "This year has seen the monarchy transform with the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II in September.

"As King Charles begins his reign, many will be curious to see how he chooses to adapt the royal family to a new era and who he will choose to help him do so.

"Popularity and influence are vital for the tenure of the royal family, and this study provides a fascinating insight into the royals that have the widest reach and remain in the public's favour."

Prince Harry was found to be the fourth-most talked about royal while Princess Diana secured the fifth spot even after 25 years of her death.