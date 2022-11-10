Jennifer Aniston blasts cruel narrative about her, other women in new interview

Jennifer Aniston, one of the much-adored Hollywood stars, has spoken about the ordeal she went through in her late 30s and 40s.



The 53-year-old actress, rose to prominence for playing Rachel Green in Friends, tried to suggest that the media can be cruel towards women in the industry who do not have children, and created a "narrative that I was just selfish" and "just cared about my career".



Slamming the false narrative about her marriage and separation from Brad Pitt, Aniston said: "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

She went on sharing the pain of being under media scrutiny, adding: "And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said.

In 2018, Aniston and actor Justin Theroux announced they had separated after two years of marriage. Before that, she was married to actor Brad Pitt.



Aniston, currently entertaining fans in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, went on to say she felt "a little relief now" about being older and found it "liberating", because "there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe'. I don't have to think about that any more".

"I've spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself," she continued.

"The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide," Aniston added.

"I was trying to get pregnant," she told the magazine Allure she wished someone had told her to freeze her eggs. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she added.

"All the years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it."

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it. So here I am today," she said. "The ship has sailed." But she told the magazine that she had "zero regrets," she explained.

