Thursday Nov 10 2022
Meghan Markle uses ‘headline bait’ for 'Archetypes', slams expert

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of using a ‘headline bait’ for her podcast 'Archetypes' because she and Prince Harry 'need to deliver' on Spotify project

Writing a piece for news.au.com, royal expert Daniela Elser claimed that by using the ‘headline bait’ for her podcast, Meghan signals at her and Prince Harry’s “need to deliver” on their Spotify deal.

"On one purely pragmatic level, the latter would make sense. Meghan has proven herself to be a successful businessperson (she was and is the only self-made millionaire to have joined the Royal Family).

"Given that she and Harry signed a reported $38 million deal with Spotify back in 2020 they need to deliver and some headline bait strewn about the place, either on purpose or not, must surely only help,” Daniela said.

The expert said that it was a “very difficult” move for the couple. “Why do so many of her podcast episodes which are meant to be all about her bright future peppered with references to her palace past?

“Why, for someone so happy to see the back of the footmen so she could 'find freedom', is she so unwilling to stop talking about her experiences inside the Windsors' midst?".

