Kim Kardashian admits turning Blac Chyna trial into a ‘learning opportunity’

Kim Kardashian addressed Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit as a learning opportunity for her in the latest episode The Kardashians.

In the latest episode of the Hulu reality series, aired on Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 42, revealed that she used her family’s trial against her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend as part of her law school training.

Kim shared details that she ditched her Met Gala 2022 workout routine to attend the closing arguments of the defamation case in person.

Chyna, who has a daughter with Rob Kardashian, sued Kim, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for defamation and interference with a contract, claiming that the famous family was the reason a second season of Rob & Chyna never aired.

“I need to be there, obviously as a defendant of the case, but also as an aspiring attorney,” the mother of four explained.

“I need to see the closing arguments and see how they piece it all together. This is the first real trial that I’ve seen, which is the best law school you could imagine.”

The particular episode of The Kardashian was recorded at the end of April 2022, after Kim had passed the Baby Bar exam and was continuing her law school journey.

“I’ve been taking notes during this trial,” she admitted. “It was so interesting to see that you have to follow the proper process in order to get evidence submitted.”

Kim also noted, “It’s definitely really scary. I’ve never really been through a full trial where I’m up for something. It’s just so interesting to be living it and learning it all at the same time. There’s not a chance I’m missing this. This is what I live for.”