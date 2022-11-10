Alia Bhatt discharges from hospital after giving birth to baby girl: See pictures

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6

Actress Alia Bhatt has been discharged from the hospital after giving birth to a baby girl.

The paparazzi shared a bunch of pictures where Alia could be seen leaving in a car from the HN Reliance Hospital. She was dressed in a black outfit and looked really pretty as always.

Previously on November 6, Bhatt was admitted to the HN Hospital located in Mumbai for the delivery of her child.



Soon after she gave birth, the news broke out through her Instagram handle saying: “And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film Brahmastra alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film became a blockbuster as it earned nearly INR 450 crore worldwide, reports IndiaToday.