'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change

Rainn Wilson protests climate change in a whimsical manner

The Office alum Rainn Wilson changes his name to 'Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson' to protest climate change.

On November 9, Rainn Wilson made an announcement on Twitter that he has changed his name.

As per Variety, the announcement was teamed with the United Nations climate change conference COP27 in Egypt this week.



Wilson is a board member of Arctic Basecamp website called Arctic Risk Name Generator, which allows visitors to become an “Arctic name changer."

Although Wilson said of his name change, "This is not a joke," it is still uncertain whether he will change his name on the official documents as well.

Revealing his new name, Wilson said, "I’ve changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson."

He continued, "This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe."



The actor turned activist hoped that his new name "brings attention to this growing… er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action."

At the moment, Wilson's Twitter and Instagram handles remain @RainnWilson. His full given name is Rainn Percival Dietrich Wilson.





See the announcement clip below:



