Nick Lachey seemingly trolls ex Jessica Simpson with marriage diss in 'Love is Blind' season reunion

Nick Lachey seemingly takes a deep dig at ex-Jessica Simpson in the Love is Blind season 3 reunion.

In the season 3 reunion episode that premiered on November 9, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sat down with the contestants to discuss the ups and downs of the show.

According to Enews, it wasn't the heated moments from the couples in the pods that raised fans' eyebrows, it was the host himself.

Nick Lachey seemed to agree with contestant Matt Bolton that marriage "is always better the second time," taking shade on Jessica Simpson who was his first wife of four years.

Matt Bolton, the contestant, replied to Nick's comment with a fist bump and a "Cheers, bud."

Viewers of the reunion expressed their surprise at the shady comment made by Nick.

"Nick Lachey DID NOT just say ‘hey marriage is always better the second time, right?' Oh my God," one person tweeted.

Another one said, "Nick Lachey bumping fists with Matt about his first marriage to Jessica Simpson did not sit well with me."

A third tweeted, "Say what you will about love is blind season 3 but Nick Lachey did not have to bring Jessica Simpson into this."



The 98 Degrees alum was famously married to Jessica Simpson for around four years before their split in 2006. He then tied the knot with current wife Vanessa in 2011, with whom he now has three children.

