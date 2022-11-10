Dolly Parton reveals she isn't competing with Mariah Carey for 'Queen of Christmas' title

Dolly Parton insists on not calling her the 'Queen of Christmas' ahead of the new NBC Christmas special.

In the December issue of Better Homes & Gardens, Dolly Parton said, "I'm not going to compete with Mariah. I love her, You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I'm happy to be second in line to her."

While Dolly doesn't want to take Mariah's shine, she believes she is also her personal and professional best during the holiday season, as per Enews.

She said, "The holidays make me very creative, 'cause I'm happy, And I try to remember, and I draw from that, from that spirit of Christmas—the spirit is really about giving and tolerance, understanding and acceptance."

Dolly who appears on the cover of BHG's first-ever digital issue and print edition, revealed her family ritual during Christmas, "It's got the flames and everything. I get in my Santa suit, and I got my Santa bags with their presents in it. And I come down the ‘chimney.'"

NBC's holiday special Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a two-hour holiday special film airing in December, will be featuring Dolly Parton and musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.