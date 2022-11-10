 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Dolly Parton reveals she isn't competing with Mariah Carey for 'Queen of Christmas' title

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Dolly Parton reveals she isnt competing with Mariah Carey for Queen of Christmas title

Dolly Parton insists on not calling her the 'Queen of Christmas' ahead of the new NBC Christmas special.

In the December issue of Better Homes & Gardens, Dolly Parton said, "I'm not going to compete with Mariah. I love her, You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I'm happy to be second in line to her."

While Dolly doesn't want to take Mariah's shine, she believes she is also her personal and professional best during the holiday season, as per Enews.

She said, "The holidays make me very creative, 'cause I'm happy, And I try to remember, and I draw from that, from that spirit of Christmas—the spirit is really about giving and tolerance, understanding and acceptance."

Dolly who appears on the cover of BHG's first-ever digital issue and print edition, revealed her family ritual during Christmas, "It's got the flames and everything. I get in my Santa suit, and I got my Santa bags with their presents in it. And I come down the ‘chimney.'"

NBC's holiday special Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a two-hour holiday special film airing in December, will be featuring Dolly Parton and musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party
Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?

Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?
Gwen Stefani's shocking confession to singer Kevin Hawkins revealed

Gwen Stefani's shocking confession to singer Kevin Hawkins revealed
Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'

Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'
Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer
Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’

Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’
Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey

Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey
Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey

Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey
Nick Lachey seemingly trolls ex Jessica Simpson with marriage diss in 'Love is Blind' season reunion

Nick Lachey seemingly trolls ex Jessica Simpson with marriage diss in 'Love is Blind' season reunion
Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'

Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'
Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well

Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well
The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter